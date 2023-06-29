Newly constructed Variav bridge in Surat develops cracks

Cracks have emerged on the newly constructed Ved-Variav bridge on the Tapi River in Surat, barely 40 days after its virtual inauguration by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The bridge inaugurated on May 17 was built at a cost of Rs 118 crore. It connects Variyav and Ved villages in Surat and serves over eight lakh people in the area. The bridge spans 1.5 km and has four lanes.

Upon the discovery of cracks on the approach road towards Variyav, Dharmesh Bhanderi, an AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition (LoP) at the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), along with other officials, inspected the site. SMC authorities believe water accumulation in the approach area may have contributed to the damage.