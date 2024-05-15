NewsClick case: Delhi court directs Prabir Purkayastha not to tamper with evidence

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha, accused in a case of allegedly receiving money to peddle 'pro-China propaganda' through his news portal, to not comment on the merits of the case or tamper with evidence.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur imposed the condition while issuing the release order for Purkayastha in pursuance of the Supreme Court order passed earlier on Wednesday, declaring his arrest in the case as "invalid in the eyes of law".

The ASJ directed the accused to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount in the case lodged under the controversial anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was arrested by a special cell of the Delhi Police on 3 October 2023.