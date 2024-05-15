NewsClick case: Delhi court directs Prabir Purkayastha not to tamper with evidence
The judge imposed the condition while issuing Purkayastha's release order following the Supreme Court order today
A Delhi court on Wednesday directed NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha, accused in a case of allegedly receiving money to peddle 'pro-China propaganda' through his news portal, to not comment on the merits of the case or tamper with evidence.
Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur imposed the condition while issuing the release order for Purkayastha in pursuance of the Supreme Court order passed earlier on Wednesday, declaring his arrest in the case as "invalid in the eyes of law".
The ASJ directed the accused to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount in the case lodged under the controversial anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was arrested by a special cell of the Delhi Police on 3 October 2023.
The judge further directed Purkayastha not to contact any witnesses or approver Amit Chakravarty, in the case, or to leave the country without prior permission from the court.
The Supreme Court has declared as "invalid" the arrest of Purkayastha in the case, and directed that he be released from custody.
According to the original FIR, the news portal allegedly received huge funds from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection within the country. It also alleged that Purkayastha conspired with an NGO called People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines