UAPA case: SC orders release of NewsClick editor Prabir Purkhayastha, declares arrest 'invalid'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 15 May, declared as "invalid" the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in a case under the anti-terror law, and directed that he be released from custody.

The order was issued by a bench of justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta.

SC noted that a copy of the remand application was not provided to Purkayastha or his counsel before passing the remand order on 4 October 2023.

“There is no hesitation in the mind of the court to reach a conclusion that a copy of remand application in the purported exercise of communication of grounds of arrest in writing was not provided to the accused-appellant or his counsel before the passing of remand order dated October 4, 2023, which vitiates the arrest and the subsequent remand of the appellant. As a result, the appellant is entitled to a direction for release from custody…Accordingly, the arrest of the appellant followed by the remand order and the impugned order passed by the Delhi High Court are hereby declared to be invalid in the eyes of law and are quashed and set aside,” said justice B R Gavai.