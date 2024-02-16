NewsClick case: Delhi HC seeks police stand on editor's plea against UAPA FIR

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the city police on a plea by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha challenging the FIR against him under the anti-terror law UAPA over allegations of spreading pro-China propaganda.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice on the petition that was filed in 2023 after the journalist's arrest in October. The counsel for Delhi Police opposed issuance of notice on the petition and informed the court that the news portal's human resources department chief Amit Chakravarty has turned approver in the case.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on 3 October 2023, and both of them are currently in judicial custody.

According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country. It also alleged that Purkayastha conspired with the People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In his petition, Purkayastha has said the UAPA FIR is the second such based on the "same allegations and same alleged conspiracy" being probed in an already pending FIR lodged by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is not permissible.

It said no offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) or IPC are made out against the petitioner and the FIR is mala fide.