'Next time I will not be quiet': SC judge lashes out at Centre over pendency of 70 collegium edorsements

With 70 collegium recommendations "pending" with the Centre since November last, the Supreme Court on Tuesday voiced dismay over the "delay" in the appointment of judges and asked the attorney general to use his office to resolve the issue.

"Today, I am quiet because the attorney general has sought a very short time, next time I will not be quiet. Use your good office to see these issues are resolved," Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told Attorney General R. Venkataramani.

"I thought of saying a lot, but since the attorney general is only seeking seven days time, I'm holding myself," said Justice Kaul, whose bench also comprised Sudhanshu Dhulia, after Venkataramani sought a week's time to come back with instructions on the pending recommendations for judges' appointment to the high court.