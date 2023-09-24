Next year's Army Day Parade to take place in Lucknow

The Army has decided to host the next Army Day Parade, set for 15 January 2024, in Lucknow, sources said on Sunday, 24 September.

The Army's Central Command is based there.

Traditionally, the annual Army Day Parade had been held in Delhi. This long-standing practice saw a shift in January this year when the parade was conducted in Bengaluru.

A decision has been made to rotate the Army Day Parade venue across different cities in India. The objective is to diversify the locations and allow various regions to witness the grandeur of the event, sources in the defence establishment said.

The rotation is not just about changing cities but about "shifting the spotlight to various commands", each of which plays a unique and critical role in the nation's defence, the sources said, adding it also offers a chance to highlight the distinct cultural and regional backdrops against which the Army operates.