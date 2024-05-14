NGOs seek listing of PIL in SC for SIT probe into electoral bonds scheme

Two NGOs on Tuesday, 14 May, urged the Supreme Court to consider listing their PIL seeking a court-monitored probe by SIT (special investigation team) into alleged instances of "apparent quid pro quo" involving political parties, corporate entities and officials of investigative agencies in the electoral bonds scheme.

A bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGOs ‘Common Cause’ and the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), that the plea needed to be listed for hearing at the earliest.

“The CJI’s office is seized of it. It will be listed,” justice Khanna told Bhushan.