NGT directs panel to hold meeting to consider operation of Ghazipur abattoir

The tribunal also partly modify the direction requiring the adoption of a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system as a condition for the operation of the plant considering the proposal for a legitimate source of water through the permitted borewells with proposed treatment and recirculation of treated water except for direct contact of meat.



"..in case entire treated water is not utilized within the plant, there should be a proper destination for use of such treated water by the MCD for gardening etc., which should be part of consent terms. Only potable water may be used for washing of meat etc. and for drinking purposes," the tribunal directed.