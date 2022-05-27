NGT halts concretization of all roadsides in Noida, Greater Noida

"It has been the consistent and settled position that roadsides and road berms cannot be concretized," he submitted.



"Such sudden, alarming increase in the ambient temperatures in the last few years is not because of seasonal and meteorological factors alone but because of these entirely concretized ground surfaces. In the absence of harvesting systems, these roadsides serve as the only medium of natural groundwater recharge and those, too, are usurped for concretisation," Vashishtha argued during the course of extensive arguments.



"They can easily vegetate these surfaces with grass or other pollution-absorbing plants. Grass releases Oxygen. The budgets are also comparably much lesser than these ecologically disastrous, unsustainable indiscriminate concretization works. There is adequate scientific material, including a US Department of Energy study that recommends shunning of this practice," he said.