NGT forms panel to check groundwater extraction in Noida Extension

The committee has to submit an action taken report within 2 months.



Both the activists had complained about illegal groundwater extraction in Noida Extension or Greater Noida West which is located in Bisrakh block. The applicants submitted before the NGT about Bisrakh block falling in an "Over-Exploited" category where the groundwater table is falling alarmingly since builders seized the area.



The builders are mostly extracting groundwater at the construction stage and as it goes unchecked they keep extracting groundwater for their completed projects as well, a practice that has now become the norm. He added that previous complaints were made to the CGWA, CPCB, UPPCB, and other statutory authorities, as per the plea.