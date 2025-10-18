NHRC asks states to end Diwali ‘harassment’ of local vendors
The move is hailed as a win for grassroots traders, underscoring that festivals shouldn’t compromise human dignity and rights
In a decisive move underscoring the protection of India’s most vulnerable traders, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued stern notices to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, following alarming reports of harassment and inhumane treatment of roadside vendors, hawkers, and pottery sellers during the ongoing festive season.
The complaint that drew the NHRC’s attention painted a grim picture of festive exploitation: small-scale pottery sellers, halwais, malies, vegetable vendors, rangoli colour sellers, and other footpath traders were allegedly being subjected to challans, fines, and forceful evictions under the pretext of clearing paths for emergency vehicles.
Beyond the façade of “public safety,” the vendors claimed that local municipal authorities, in collusion with established shopkeepers, were extorting money and curbing livelihoods that are often the only source of festive earnings for these traders.
Presiding over the Bench, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo remarked that the allegations prima facie indicated serious human rights violations, and directed all States and UTs to initiate prompt inquiries into the matter.
“District magistrates and municipal authorities must refrain from harassing local pottery sellers, hawkers, Kumhars, Malies, Halwais, vegetable sellers, rangoli colour sellers, and others,” the NHRC stated, emphasising that such actions contradict the spirit of the government of India’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative.
In a bid to balance urban regulation with human dignity, the NHRC directed authorities to provide suitable alternative spaces for vendors in cases where relocation is genuinely required for emergency access, such as fire or ambulance routes. These spaces must be equipped with all necessary safety measures, ensuring that small traders can continue their business without fear of fines, confiscation, or harassment.
“No challans, penalties, seizure of goods, or harsh action shall be taken against these vendors during the Deepawali festive season,” the notice read, offering a lifeline to millions of small traders who depend on the festival for their annual earnings.
However, the commission made it clear that this directive applies only during the festive season and is not a blanket exemption for the rest of the year. All states and UTs have been asked to submit Action Taken Reports (ATRs) within two weeks, ensuring that the NHRC can monitor compliance and safeguard the rights of these essential yet often overlooked contributors to India’s local economy.
The move has been hailed as a victory for grassroots traders and a reminder that the festive season — a time of joy, prosperity, and community spirit — must not come at the cost of human dignity and basic rights.
With IANS inputs
