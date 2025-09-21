GST cuts to make ghee, healthcare, TVs more affordable for Navratri, Diwali

TV prices to drop by Rs 2,500–85,000 as GST cuts take effect tomorrow; manufacturers anticipate buyers will upgrade to higher-end models.

Healthcare becomes more affordable with the new GST rate effective from 22 September — benefiting the pharmaceutical industry, not just consumers.

Room ACs see price reductions of up to Rs 4,700; dishwashers get cheaper by around Rs 8,000 from Monday, even as winter approaches.

A festive wind of relief seems set to sweep across India as the GST Council, comprising the Centre and the states, ushers in the ‘rationalisation’ of the goods and services tax (GST 2.0) from 22 September, Monday, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. This tax bonanza promises to make life sweeter for consumers, as prices of around 375 items — spanning daily essentials to aspirational goods — are set to dip.

From the humble kitchen to the luxurious living room, shoppers can expect appreciable relief. Staples like ghee, paneer, butter, namkeen, ketchup, jam, dry fruits, coffee and ice creams will become lighter on the wallet, while aspirational purchases such as televisions, air conditioners and washing machines will no longer pinch as much.

FMCG giants have already signalled price reductions in line with the GST rationalisation.

Healthcare, too, stands to gain: the tax on most medicines, formulations, and medical devices such as glucometers and diagnostic kits has been slashed to 5 per cent, promising significant savings for citizens. Pharmacies have been directed to adjust MRPs to reflect these tax cuts, bringing tangible benefits to patients across the country.