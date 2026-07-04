NHRC notices to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh over alleged abuse of toddlers
Rights panel acts after reports of abuse at Bengaluru creche and toddler losing eyesight at Madhya Pradesh hospital
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to the Karnataka government and the state's police chief over reports that toddlers were allegedly subjected to inhuman treatment by nannies at a creche operating on the premises of an IT company in state capital Bengaluru.
The rights panel took suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging that children left at the facility by employees working on the campus were abused. The incident reportedly came to light after a child helpline official received videos purportedly showing the alleged mistreatment of the toddlers.
In a statement, the NHRC said the contents of the reports, if found to be true, raised serious concerns of human rights violations.
The Commission has issued notices to the Karnataka chief secretary and director-general of police, directing them to submit a detailed report within two weeks.
According to media reports published on 2 July, the videos allegedly showed nannies placing toddlers inside a washing machine, spraying water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locking them inside toilets to stop them from crying, forcing them to sit on Western-style commodes and threatening them into silence.
The creche has been temporarily shut as a precautionary measure, the NHRC said.
In a separate statement, the commission said it had also taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging that a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler lost his eyesight owing to medical negligence at Banda Civil Hospital in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.
According to the reports, the child was taken to the hospital for treatment of a cold and redness in his eyes. Doctors allegedly administered nasal drops into the child's eyes, leading to an infection that ultimately caused loss of vision.
The NHRC has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary, seeking a detailed report on the incident within two weeks.
With PTI inputs