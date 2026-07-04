NHRC notices to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh over alleged abuse of toddlers

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to the Karnataka government and the state's police chief over reports that toddlers were allegedly subjected to inhuman treatment by nannies at a creche operating on the premises of an IT company in state capital Bengaluru.

The rights panel took suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging that children left at the facility by employees working on the campus were abused. The incident reportedly came to light after a child helpline official received videos purportedly showing the alleged mistreatment of the toddlers.

In a statement, the NHRC said the contents of the reports, if found to be true, raised serious concerns of human rights violations.

The Commission has issued notices to the Karnataka chief secretary and director-general of police, directing them to submit a detailed report within two weeks.