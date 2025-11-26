NHRC seeks Railways’ response on ‘halal-only’ meat complaint

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Indian Railways following a complaint alleging that the carrier’s non-vegetarian menu includes only halal-processed meat, thereby discriminating against passengers of certain faiths.

The complaint, filed by a passenger, claimed that the purported preference for halal meat amounts to a violation of human rights and disregards the dietary and religious practices of Hindu and Sikh travellers, who may seek ‘jhatka’ meat in line with their beliefs. It further argued that such a policy undermines the freedom of choice and religious rights of these communities.

The complainant also highlighted concerns about the economic impact on sections of the Hindu Scheduled Caste community traditionally engaged in the meat trade, suggesting that a systemic tilt towards halal meat could affect their livelihoods.