NHRC seeks report on alleged torture of journalist by Rajkot police

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports alleging that a journalist was illegally detained and tortured by the Rajkot Crime Branch in Gujarat, and has sought a detailed response from the state’s top police official.

Issuing a notice to the Gujarat Director General of Police, the Commission said the allegations, if substantiated, would amount to a serious violation of human rights. It has asked for a comprehensive report within two weeks, including the current status of the inquiry and the victim’s medical condition.

The case relates to an incident reported on March 22, when the journalist — who runs an online media platform — was allegedly picked up by the Rajkot Crime Branch in what has been described as an unlawful manner.