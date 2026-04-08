NHRC seeks report on alleged torture of journalist by Rajkot police
Rights body issues notice to Gujarat DGP after claims of illegal detention and custodial abuse
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports alleging that a journalist was illegally detained and tortured by the Rajkot Crime Branch in Gujarat, and has sought a detailed response from the state’s top police official.
Issuing a notice to the Gujarat Director General of Police, the Commission said the allegations, if substantiated, would amount to a serious violation of human rights. It has asked for a comprehensive report within two weeks, including the current status of the inquiry and the victim’s medical condition.
The case relates to an incident reported on March 22, when the journalist — who runs an online media platform — was allegedly picked up by the Rajkot Crime Branch in what has been described as an unlawful manner.
According to the report that prompted the NHRC’s intervention, the journalist was subjected to severe custodial abuse, including being stripped, suspended upside down and physically assaulted, resulting in significant injuries.
It has also been alleged that police personnel attempted to intimidate staff at Rajkot Civil Hospital to prevent the victim’s admission, while warning the journalist of fabricated criminal charges and possible demolition of his home.
The journalist was eventually admitted to the hospital on March 23, where his injuries were recorded, the report said.
Taking note of these claims, the NHRC said it would examine the matter further once it receives the state authorities’ response.
The Commission, set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, is mandated to safeguard rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity, and can initiate proceedings on its own based on media reports or other credible information.
With IANS inputs
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