NIA begins initial enquiry into possible train 'sabotage'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun a preliminary enquiry to ascertain any sabotage angle in recent train derailments, officials said on Friday. They said at least four such cases are being looked into by the officials of the anti-terror agency.

"A preliminary enquiry has been registered to look into sabotage angle in recent train accidents/derailments. So far, at least four such cases are being looked into," an official said.

Nothing concrete has come up so far that suggests there was sabotage attempts in these train derailments or accidents, the official said.