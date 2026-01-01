NIA begins probe into seizure of 150 kg ammonium nitrate in Rajasthan’s Tonk
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a probe into the seizure of a large cache of explosive material from a vehicle in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, intensifying a multi-agency investigation into its source and intended use.
An NIA team reached Tonk on Thursday and began questioning the two accused, both residents of Chironj village under Barauni police station limits, who were arrested a day earlier by the district special team (DST). The suspects, identified as Surendra and Surendra Mochi, were held after security personnel recovered around 150 kg of ammonium nitrate from their car.
Following the seizure, security agencies placed the district on high alert. Alongside the NIA, teams from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are also questioning the accused as part of coordinated investigations.
According to sources, the NIA team arrived at Barauni police station early on Thursday and began interrogations to determine why such a large quantity of explosive material was being transported. Investigators are examining whether the ammonium nitrate had earlier been supplied to other locations or individuals, and are trying to establish its final destination within Tonk district.
Officials said the IB had already questioned the accused on Wednesday night, ahead of the NIA’s arrival. One line of inquiry is focused on the possibility that the chemical was intended for illegal mining activities in the Tonk hills, where ammonium nitrate is often misused.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra said the explosives were being transported from Bundi district and were meant to be supplied in Tonk. He added that the material had been concealed in four bags disguised as urea fertiliser.
During the search, police seized not only ammonium nitrate but also 200 high-intensity explosive cartridges, six bundles of safety fuse wire and around 1,100 metres of wire.
Officials said further investigation is underway, with central and state agencies working together to trace the supply chain, identify possible links and determine the intended use of the seized explosives.
