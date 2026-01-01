NIA begins probe into seizure of 150 kg ammonium nitrate in Rajasthan’s Tonk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a probe into the seizure of a large cache of explosive material from a vehicle in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, intensifying a multi-agency investigation into its source and intended use.

An NIA team reached Tonk on Thursday and began questioning the two accused, both residents of Chironj village under Barauni police station limits, who were arrested a day earlier by the district special team (DST). The suspects, identified as Surendra and Surendra Mochi, were held after security personnel recovered around 150 kg of ammonium nitrate from their car.

Following the seizure, security agencies placed the district on high alert. Alongside the NIA, teams from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are also questioning the accused as part of coordinated investigations.

According to sources, the NIA team arrived at Barauni police station early on Thursday and began interrogations to determine why such a large quantity of explosive material was being transported. Investigators are examining whether the ammonium nitrate had earlier been supplied to other locations or individuals, and are trying to establish its final destination within Tonk district.