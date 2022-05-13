NIA charges 11 for supplying arms to terrorists, gangs in Jharkhand

Investigation has established that ammunition of various caliber were pilfered from a magazine of the BSF by one accused Kartik Behera and supplied to his close associate Arun Kumar Singh. Further, the same were supplied to the armed cadres of CPI(Maoist) and the terrorist gang of Aman Sahu in association with some of the other chargesheeted accused persons. Four chargesheeted accused in the case were also found involved in the procurement and transfer of illegal firearms. Due to the involvement of accused Kartik Behera in pilferage and supply of ammunition he was dismissed from the BSF.



Further investigation in the matter is still on.