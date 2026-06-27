NIA chargesheets three more accused in Red Fort car bomb case
Supplementary chargesheet names alleged conspirators, including absconding doctor identified as a founding member of an Al-Qaeda-linked terror module.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more accused in the investigation into the November 10, 2025, vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 11 lives.
The latest chargesheet, filed before the Special NIA Court at Patiala House, takes the total number of accused in the case to 13, including the alleged mastermind, Umer Un Nabi, who died in the explosion.
The newly chargesheeted accused have been identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and absconding accused Muzafar Ahmad, also known as Faraz and Zafar, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the agency, Muzafar, a qualified paediatrician holding MBBS and MD degrees, is the elder brother of co-accused Adeel Ahmad Rather and a founding member of "AGuH Interim", an alleged offshoot linked to Al-Qaeda.
Investigators have described Muzafar as one of the principal architects of the conspiracy, alongside co-accused Umer Un Nabi, Muzammil, Adeel and Mufti Irfan. The NIA alleged that he participated in a clandestine meeting in Srinagar in June 2022, during which the AGuH Interim module was formed.
The agency further claimed that Muzafar was involved in the manufacture, testing and storage of triacetone triperoxide (TATP)-based improvised explosive devices at a covert facility allegedly operated by Umer and Muzammil at Al-Falah University in Faridabad.
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Muzafar, who remains on the run, with efforts continuing to trace and arrest him, the NIA said.
The investigation also alleged that Zameer functioned as an overground worker for the terror module, maintaining contact with handlers and facilitating the movement of arms, ammunition and funds.
Tufail, who the agency described as a former overground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), allegedly procured and supplied weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, a Krinkov rifle, a pistol, magazines and live ammunition through a network of dead drops. The arms were allegedly delivered to Umer Un Nabi for Rs 3 lakh.
Zameer and Tufail have been charged under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additional charges against Muzafar include offences under the BNS, the Explosive Substances Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
The NIA said its investigation relied on forensic examination, geo-location mapping of alleged conspiracy sites and financial trail analysis, adding that the probe remains ongoing.
With IANS inputs