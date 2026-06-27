NIA chargesheets three more accused in Red Fort car bomb case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more accused in the investigation into the November 10, 2025, vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 11 lives.

The latest chargesheet, filed before the Special NIA Court at Patiala House, takes the total number of accused in the case to 13, including the alleged mastermind, Umer Un Nabi, who died in the explosion.

The newly chargesheeted accused have been identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and absconding accused Muzafar Ahmad, also known as Faraz and Zafar, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the agency, Muzafar, a qualified paediatrician holding MBBS and MD degrees, is the elder brother of co-accused Adeel Ahmad Rather and a founding member of "AGuH Interim", an alleged offshoot linked to Al-Qaeda.

Investigators have described Muzafar as one of the principal architects of the conspiracy, alongside co-accused Umer Un Nabi, Muzammil, Adeel and Mufti Irfan. The NIA alleged that he participated in a clandestine meeting in Srinagar in June 2022, during which the AGuH Interim module was formed.

The agency further claimed that Muzafar was involved in the manufacture, testing and storage of triacetone triperoxide (TATP)-based improvised explosive devices at a covert facility allegedly operated by Umer and Muzammil at Al-Falah University in Faridabad.