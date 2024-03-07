NIA hands Rs 1.64 cr 'bill' as house arrest charges to Navlakha, activist says 'extortion'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that Gautam Navlakha is required to make a payment of Rs 1.64 crore towards expenses for making police personnel available for his security during house arrest even as the 67-year-old activist's lawyer disputed the figure and accused the agency of "extortion".

Appearing for NIA, additional solicitor-general S.V. Raju told a bench of justices M.M. Sundresh and S.V.N. Bhatti that 70-year-old Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has only paid an amount of Rs 10 lakh as of now as part of the expenses incurred for round-the-clock security. "He must pay some amount," Raju said.

Senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Navlakha, contested the figure of Rs 1.64 crore saying the agency's calculation of the amount payable was wrong and contrary to the relevant rules.

She said, "We have contested this amount by NIA and the matter needs to be heard. They cannot demand one crore from citizens for keeping them in custody."