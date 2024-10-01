NIA conducts raids at 12 places in Bengal over Maoists links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids since Tuesday morning, 1 October, at seven locations in West Bengal in connection with funding of Maoists or Left Wing Extremist (LWE) groups operating out of Chhattisgarh.

Sources said that raids are being conducted in Sodepur and Jagaddal in North 24-Parganas district and Asansol in West Burdwan district.

Each team of the raiding NIA officials is escorted by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

The main focus of the NIA sleuths, sources added, are self-proclaimed social workers Manabesh Chakraborty, Shipra Chakraborty and Sudipta Paul, who, the investigating officials believe, are “Urban Naxalites” involved in arranging funds for the LWE groups.