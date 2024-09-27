Reasi bus terror attack: NIA raids seven places in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday was raiding seven places in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its probe into the deadly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district in June.

Officials said the local police and the CRPF were assisting the NIA during the raids.

“These raids are being carried out in connection with the Reasi bus attack by the terrorists,” the officials said, adding that the locations under investigation are connected to hybrid terrorists and over-ground workers (OGWs).

Officials said that multiple teams from the NIA have been conducting searches in the Rajouri and Reasi districts since this morning.

On 9 June, terrorists targeted a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple to Katra town, the base camp town of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu division.