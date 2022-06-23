NIA detains Telangana lawyer in kidnapping case

Radha went missing four years ago and her mother Pallepati Pochamma alleged that leaders of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) kidnapped her and forcibly recruited her in Communist Party of India (Maoist).



Her mother alleged that CMS leaders Devendra, Swapna, Shilpa and others had come to their residence and taken Radha with them saying they need her services for treatment.



The complainant alleged that Radha did not return home and later she came to know her daughter had joined the Maoist party and was working with the top brass in the forest area of Peddabayalu in Visakhapatnam district.



The NIA also conducted searches at Chegunta in Medak district of Telangana on Thursday. The officials carried out searches at the house of a son of top Maoist leader Dubashi Shankar, who was arrested by Odisha police in September last year.