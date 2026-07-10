NIA files charges against Shabir Shah, 5 others in 1996 Srinagar violence case
NIA alleges Hurriyat leaders led the procession that turned violent, with attacks on security personnel
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah and five other senior Hurriyat Conference leaders in connection with a 1996 case involving mob violence and attacks on police personnel in Srinagar.
The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, naming Shabir Shah, late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Ganie Lone, Mohd Yaqoob Wakeel alias Mohd Yaqoob Vakil, Javid Ahmad Mir and Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi as accused.
The agency has invoked provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, 1989, relating to criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, rioting and assault on public servants, along with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
The charges against Geelani, Lone and Wakeel have abated following their deaths during the pendency of proceedings. However, the NIA said its investigation had established their alleged roles in the conspiracy and in mobilising an unlawful assembly, supported by evidence collected during the probe.
According to the agency, the case relates to violence that broke out on 17 July 1996, during a funeral procession for slain terrorist Hilal Ahmad Beigh at Naaz Crossing in Srinagar. The NIA alleged that the accused Hurriyat leaders jointly led the procession, during which an unlawful assembly was formed and violence was unleashed against security personnel.
The agency claimed that armed terrorists had mingled with the crowd and opened indiscriminate fire at police personnel, leaving several officers injured. Government vehicles were also damaged during heavy stone pelting, it said.
The NIA further alleged that the Hurriyat leaders instigated the violence by raising anti-India, pro-Pakistan and separatist slogans, besides delivering speeches advocating armed struggle.
According to the agency, the investigation found that the violence was part of a “larger, pre-planned criminal conspiracy” aimed at using the funeral procession as a platform to promote separatist ideology, mobilise public support against the government and provoke unrest.
The case was initially registered at Shergarhi Police Station in Srinagar on the day of the incident. The NIA took over the investigation in April 2026 following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The agency said further investigation in the case is underway.
With IANS inputs