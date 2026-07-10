NIA files charges against Shabir Shah, 5 others in 1996 Srinagar violence case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah and five other senior Hurriyat Conference leaders in connection with a 1996 case involving mob violence and attacks on police personnel in Srinagar.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, naming Shabir Shah, late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Ganie Lone, Mohd Yaqoob Wakeel alias Mohd Yaqoob Vakil, Javid Ahmad Mir and Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi as accused.

The agency has invoked provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, 1989, relating to criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, rioting and assault on public servants, along with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The charges against Geelani, Lone and Wakeel have abated following their deaths during the pendency of proceedings. However, the NIA said its investigation had established their alleged roles in the conspiracy and in mobilising an unlawful assembly, supported by evidence collected during the probe.