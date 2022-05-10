NIA in touch with Punjab Police in Mohali attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is in touch with the Punjab Police, may start probing the Mohali attack case, sources said.



A team of NIA's terror unit is in contact with the Punjab Police. The NIA believes that Khalistani groups are thriving in Punjab who have carried out the attack after conducting reconnaissance of the area.



A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired from outside the street, which landed on the third floor of the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 of Mohali. The grenade, however, did not explode and only the glass doors and windowpanes were shattered. It is said that RPG-22 might have been used in the attack.