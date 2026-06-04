NIA raids former TMC MLA Saokat Molla’s home in Bengal bomb blast probe

The searches are linked to the South Bamunia bomb blast case, in which one person was killed and several others were injured days before the assembly elections. The incident had sparked political controversy, with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), led by Nawsad Siddiqui, demanding a central probe.

The NIA later took over the investigation and has since arrested multiple accused, including Trinamool Congress leader Wahidul Islam.

Investigators are now examining possible links and gathering evidence from Molla’s residence and office as part of the ongoing probe. Officials have not yet disclosed whether any incriminating material was recovered during the searches.

Molla, a two-time MLA from the Canning Purba Assembly Constituency, won the seat in 2016 and 2021. However, he suffered a defeat in the 2026 Assembly election from Bhangar constituency, losing to ISF chief Nawsad Siddiqui.

Known as a key Trinamool organiser in South 24-Parganas and a close associate of Abhishek Banerjee, Molla has maintained a relatively low public profile since his electoral defeat. Notably, he was seen at the state Assembly on Wednesday, where he met newly recognised leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

The NIA has not yet issued an official statement on the outcome of Thursday’s searches, and further details are awaited.

With IANS inputs