NIA raids former TMC MLA Saokat Molla’s home in Bengal bomb blast probe
Investigators are examining possible links and gathering evidence from Molla’s residence and office as part of the ongoing probe
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at the residence and party office of former Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district as part of its probe into a deadly bomb blast that took place ahead of the state assembly elections.
A team of NIA officials, accompanied by a large contingent of Central security personnel, arrived at Molla’s residence in Jibantala village under the Canning block and began a search operation that also extended to a party office located adjacent to his home.
According to sources, Molla was not present at the premises when the agency arrived. Investigators questioned his son, Imran Molla, while his wife and daughter were also present during the raid. Sources claimed the former MLA left the house before NIA officers reached the location.
The searches are linked to the South Bamunia bomb blast case, in which one person was killed and several others were injured days before the assembly elections. The incident had sparked political controversy, with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), led by Nawsad Siddiqui, demanding a central probe.
The NIA later took over the investigation and has since arrested multiple accused, including Trinamool Congress leader Wahidul Islam.
Investigators are now examining possible links and gathering evidence from Molla’s residence and office as part of the ongoing probe. Officials have not yet disclosed whether any incriminating material was recovered during the searches.
Molla, a two-time MLA from the Canning Purba Assembly Constituency, won the seat in 2016 and 2021. However, he suffered a defeat in the 2026 Assembly election from Bhangar constituency, losing to ISF chief Nawsad Siddiqui.
Known as a key Trinamool organiser in South 24-Parganas and a close associate of Abhishek Banerjee, Molla has maintained a relatively low public profile since his electoral defeat. Notably, he was seen at the state Assembly on Wednesday, where he met newly recognised leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.
The NIA has not yet issued an official statement on the outcome of Thursday’s searches, and further details are awaited.
With IANS inputs