Nihang Sikhs breach police barricades at Uttarakhand border amid Hemkund Sahib march

Heavy police deployment and heightened tensions marked the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border on Thursday night after a group of Nihang Sikhs broke through security barricades at the Kulhal checkpoint in Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar and continued towards Hemkund Sahib despite attempts to stop them.

The confrontation unfolded after the Uttarakhand administration fortified the Kulhal border in anticipation of the group's arrival from Punjab. Police had stepped up security following announcements by Nihang organisations that they would march into the state amid ongoing tensions linked to a recent dispute at the Karnaprayag and Nagrasu gurdwaras.

Visuals from the site showed several layers of metal barricades and a large contingent of police personnel in riot gear stationed along the border. Despite the security arrangements, a section of the protesters forced their way through the barricades, triggering a brief confrontation with police.

Superintendent of police (rural) Pankaj Gairola said authorities were working to keep the situation under control after some protesters breached the security cordon and advanced towards the state.

Senior district officials, including the local sub-divisional magistrate and Tehsildar, held discussions with representatives of the group in an effort to defuse the situation. However, the talks ended without a breakthrough.