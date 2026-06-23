Nihang Sikhs vacate Uttarakhand gurdwara after talks, standoff ends peacefully

A standoff at the Nagarasu gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district ended peacefully on Tuesday after a group of Nihang Sikhs, who had occupied parts of the shrine since Saturday evening, vacated the premises following talks with a delegation from Punjab.

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the issue was resolved through coordination between the gurdwara management and the local administration.

“The gurdwara management and the police administration worked together to resolve the issue peacefully. All those involved have now left the premises, and normalcy has been restored,” Mishra said.

Around half a dozen Nihang Sikhs had entered the Nagarasu gurdwara, located on the Badrinath Highway between Rudraprayag and Gauchar, on the evening of 20 June. They climbed onto the roof and blocked access to the terrace while demanding the release of Nihang Sikhs arrested in connection with an incident in Karnaprayag on 16 June.

According to Mishra, the police control room received information about a clash between Nihang Sikhs and gurdwara volunteers on the evening of 20 June, following which a police team was sent to the site.

Officials said the dispute began when the group sought accommodation for an upcoming protest programme. The gurdwara management cited limited space and was unable to meet the demand fully, leading to tensions.

The situation escalated and the group moved to the upper floors of the shrine, eventually occupying the rooftop and top floor.

Despite repeated appeals by the administration, the Nihang Sikhs initially refused to leave.

On Tuesday, a delegation of Nihang Sikhs from Punjab met the group inside the gurdwara, following which the premises were vacated.