Nine pilgrims, including children, were killed in a truck collision in Kota

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The victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple when their vehicle hit a parked truck

At least nine people, including children, were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Kota district, officials said.

The accident occurred near Shambhupura village on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway, within the jurisdiction of the Nata police station.

According to preliminary information, the victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Sikar district when their vehicle crashed into a truck parked along the roadside.

The deceased were reportedly members of the same family. Several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.