Nine killed as vehicle rams into parked truck in Rajasthan’s Kota
Six injured people were admitted to Kota Medical College and Hospital; their condition is awaited
Nine pilgrims, including children, were killed in a truck collision in Kota
Two inmates died after their car collided with a dumper in Barmer
The victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple when their vehicle hit a parked truck
At least nine people, including children, were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Kota district, officials said.
The accident occurred near Shambhupura village on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway, within the jurisdiction of the Nata police station.
According to preliminary information, the victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Sikar district when their vehicle crashed into a truck parked along the roadside.
The deceased were reportedly members of the same family. Several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Six injured people were initially admitted to Kota Medical College Hospital, while further details about their condition are awaited.
The tragic incident has once again raised concerns over road safety and the dangers posed by highway accidents.
In a separate incident in October, two inmates of an open jail facility in Barmer were killed in a road accident near Navle Ki Chakki on Jaisalmer Road.
Their car reportedly went out of control after hitting a dead animal on the highway, broke through the road divider and collided head-on with an oncoming dumper truck.
The collision severely damaged the vehicle, trapping both occupants inside. Bystanders attempted to rescue them by removing parts of the wreckage before rushing them to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
In another accident, eight people were killed and 15 others injured after a vehicle veered off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and plunged into a nearly 15-foot-deep drain around 6 am. Eight of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.
The passengers, belonging to extended families from Bhopal and Betul districts of Madhya Pradesh, were travelling to Rajasthan on a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam Ji temple.
With IANS inputs