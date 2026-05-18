Nine killed in truck-van collision in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

At least nine people were killed and one seriously injured after a speeding truck collided head-on with a passenger van in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Monday morning, officials said.

The accident took place near Sisaia on National Highway 730 under the Isanagar police station area. According to police, the impact of the collision was so severe that the van was completely mangled.

Officials said around 10 passengers were travelling in the van at the time of the crash. Nine people died on the spot, while one critically injured survivor was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to local residents, the van was travelling from Lakhimpur towards Sisaia, while the truck was approaching from the Bahraich side when the two vehicles collided head-on.