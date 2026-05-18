Nine killed in truck-van collision in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Officials say around 10 passengers were travelling in the van at the time of the crash
At least nine people were killed and one seriously injured after a speeding truck collided head-on with a passenger van in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Monday morning, officials said.
The accident took place near Sisaia on National Highway 730 under the Isanagar police station area. According to police, the impact of the collision was so severe that the van was completely mangled.
Officials said around 10 passengers were travelling in the van at the time of the crash. Nine people died on the spot, while one critically injured survivor was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to local residents, the van was travelling from Lakhimpur towards Sisaia, while the truck was approaching from the Bahraich side when the two vehicles collided head-on.
The crash triggered panic in the area, with villagers and passers-by immediately alerting the police and helping rescue teams at the site. Police personnel later reached the spot and launched relief operations.
Authorities have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examinations. The identities of the victims were being verified.
Meanwhile, in a separate road accident in Bahraich district late Sunday night, four people were killed and two others critically injured after a speeding car crashed into a combine harvester machine.
The accident occurred near Digha More in the Brahmnipura area. Officials said the car was travelling from Nepal towards Bahraich when it rammed into the wheat-harvesting machine.
Police teams reached the scene soon after the incident and rescued those trapped inside the vehicle. The injured were admitted to hospital in critical condition.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) D.P. Tiwari said the bodies had been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, while the victims’ families had been informed.
“Following the incident, the bodies were extricated and sent for post-mortem examination. Further legal proceedings are underway,” he said.
Police have launched investigations into both accidents to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crashes.
With IANS inputs
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