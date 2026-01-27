Nine rescued from crocodile-inhabited Hyderabad lake after boat breaks down

Nine workers and engineers stranded in the middle of Hyderabad’s Mir Alam lake were rescued in a late-night operation after their boat suffered an engine failure, officials said on Tuesday.

The group had ventured into the lake on Sunday to conduct soil testing for a proposed bridge across the Mir Alam tank. However, as they attempted to return in the evening, the boat’s engine malfunctioned, leaving them marooned in the waterbody, which is known to be home to crocodiles.

According to officials, the stranded team contacted a mechanic, who advised that repairs could only be carried out if the boat was brought back to the shore. Attempts to manually push the vessel failed as thick growths of water hyacinth prevented movement.