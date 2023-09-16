Nipah in Kerala: No fresh case in Kozhikode, 11 samples test negative

In a relief to the state, Kerala health minister Veena George confirmed on Saturday, 16 September that no new cases of Nipah virus were reported in Kozhikode. Kerala reported six Nipah cases, including two deaths, until Friday. As of now, four patients are undergoing treatment for the virus, and 21 people have been isolated at Kozhikode Government Medical College.

The 11 samples collected from people, including those listed in the high-risk category, tested negative for the virus. The samples had been collected from those who had been in direct contact with Nipah-positive patients.

The health minister underscored that the condition of a child patient on ventilation is improving. “Medical boards have been constituted in the hospitals where patients have been admitted and according to them, all the patients are stable,” said George. The health department is also tracing the people who came in contact with the Cheruvannur native who tested positive on Friday, 15 September.