Nipah death in Malappuram; Kerala mandates masks, closes schools

Following the death of a 23-year-old man from Naduvathu (near Wandoor, in Malappuram district) who had contracted the Nipah virus, the government has implemented additional restrictions to curb the potential spread of the zoonotic virus.

Malappuram collector V.R. Vinod has requested mosque committees to cancel all the Mawlid processions scheduled for Monday, 16 September, due to the severity of the situation.

All schools, colleges, anganwadis and movie theatres in the area will remain closed, and public gatherings have been prohibited. Shops will be permitted to operate only from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, 15 September, the collector declared five wards as containment zones: wards 4, 5, 6, and 7 of Thiruvali panchayat and Ward 7 of Mampad panchayat.

Mask-wearing has been made mandatory.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant. “There is no need for alarm at this moment,” the collector stated.

A high-level meeting chaired by state health minister Veena George was held on Saturday, 14 September, to initiate the necessary protocol steps.

Currently, three individuals in the district are undergoing treatment for Nipah symptoms.

The health department is starting a fever survey in Thiruvali panchayat starting today, 166 September, as well. Sixteen committees — including health officials, ASHA workers and anganwadi staff from the block panchayat — have been organised for this purpose.

Earlier a child of 14 had also lost his life to the Nipah virus.