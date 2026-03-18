Nirav Modi seeks to reopen UK extradition case alleging ‘real risk of torture’ in India

In a courtroom drama unfolding at London’s historic Royal Courts of Justice, fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi made a last-ditch bid to reopen his long-running extradition battle, invoking fears of a “real risk of torture” if returned to India.

The high-stakes hearing, presided over by Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, concluded after a day of intense legal exchanges, with the bench reserving its judgment. “This case is of extreme importance,” observed Stuart-Smith, signalling the weight of a decision that could shape not only Nirav Modi’s fate but also the contours of UK-India extradition jurisprudence.

Appearing via videolink from HM Prison Pentonville, the 54-year-old businessman — wanted in India over the multi-billion-dollar Punjab National Bank fraud — sought to reopen an appeal that has lingered in the British legal system for nearly six years. His defence leaned heavily on human rights grounds, drawing parallels with the case of Sanjay Bhandari, whose extradition was blocked last year.