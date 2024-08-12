NIRF 2024: IIT Madras tops for sixth year, IISc best univ. for ninth time

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras remained on the top spot in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 for the sixth consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was ranked as the best university for the ninth year in a row, according to the ministry of education.

The ninth edition of the rankings was announced by Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

IISc Bengaluru has bagged the second spot in the "overall" category followed by IIT Bombay while IIT Delhi, which was at the third spot last year in the category, has slipped to fourth position.

Eight IITs have figured in the top ten besides All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Among universities, IISc Bengaluru is followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Nine IITs are in the top ten list for engineering colleges, with IIT Madras being at the top for the ninth consecutive year in the category. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have also retained their second and third spot respectively in the category. National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirapalli is the only non-IIT in the top ten list.

Among management colleges, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has retained its top spot, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode. Two IITs -- Bombay and Delhi -- have also figured in the top ten list for management courses.

In pharmacy, Jamia Hamdard rose to the top spot from its second position last year while the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad slipped to the second rank. BITS Pilani has retained its third position in the category.