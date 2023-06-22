'Nishan Sahib' stolen from gurdwara in UP; protests erupt

Protests erupted after the alleged theft of the 'Nishan Sahib', the religious flag, from a gurdwara in Puranpur area in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.



As the incident came to light, members of the Sikh community demonstrated at the Puranpur police station.



"A complaint was filed by Jaswinder Singh, the caretaker of the gurdwara located in Garatpur Japati area. He alleged that on the night of June 20, Gurwinder Singh and Goldie scaled the gurdwara walls, stole the Nishan Sahib and took it to their house," SHO, Puranpur police station, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said.