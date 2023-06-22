Mandawali: Grille removal near Delhi temple triggers protests, political backlash

Protests erupted in east Delhi's Mandawali on Thursday following the removal of a grille encroaching upon the footpath near a temple. The protest started because of a rumour that the government authorities were demolishing a temple.

Police said that the grille was removed peacefully under heavy police presence by the Public Works Department (PWD) which conducted an anti-encroachment operation.

While the authorities were carrying out the exercise, some protesters lay on the road and raised slogans against the drive. The massive protest also led to traffic congestion in the area, which was later brought under control, police said.

The incident triggered a political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP.

There was heavy deployment of paramilitary and police personnel in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the encroachment drive by the PWD was scheduled to be held on Thursday.