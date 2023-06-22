Locals protest outside temple in Delhi's Mandawali during encroachment drive by PWD

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the encroachment drive by the PWD was scheduled to be held on Thursday.



"We were intimated about the encroachment drive by the PWD yesterday (Wednesday). The grill which surrounded the temple was encroaching upon the footpath and it was removed peacefully. We provided assistance to the PWD officials. The law and order situation is normal," she said.



Police said the locals who had gathered near the temple premises have now stopped the protest but are still at the spot standing on one side of the road. They chanted slogans and also participated in prayers at the temple after the encroachment drive was completed, police said.