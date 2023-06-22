Locals protest outside temple in Delhi's Mandawali during encroachment drive by PWD
The encroachment drive was carried out by the PWD adding that the grill that was encroaching on a footpath was removed peacefully in the presence of heavy police deployment
A large group of people on Thursday gathered near a temple in east Delhi's Mandawali to protest against the removal of a grill, which was part of the temple, during an encroachment drive carried out by Public Works Department (PWD) in New Delhi, police said.
The massive protest also led to traffic congestion in the area which was later brought under control, they said.
The encroachment drive was carried out by the PWD, police said, adding that the grill that was encroaching on a footpath was removed peacefully in the presence of heavy police deployment.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the encroachment drive by the PWD was scheduled to be held on Thursday.
"We were intimated about the encroachment drive by the PWD yesterday (Wednesday). The grill which surrounded the temple was encroaching upon the footpath and it was removed peacefully. We provided assistance to the PWD officials. The law and order situation is normal," she said.
Police said the locals who had gathered near the temple premises have now stopped the protest but are still at the spot standing on one side of the road. They chanted slogans and also participated in prayers at the temple after the encroachment drive was completed, police said.