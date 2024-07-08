Supreme Court to hear CBI challenge against key acquittal in Nithari killings

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday, 8 July, to hear pleas filed by the CBI challenging the Allahabad High Court's verdict acquitting Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan sought a response from Koli on separate pleas filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the high court's verdict dated 16 October 2023.

The apex court in May agreed to hear a plea filed by the father of one of the victims challenging the high court's order acquitting Koli in the case.

In this case, Pandher was acquitted by the sessions court while Koli was awarded the death penalty on 28 September 2010.

On Monday, the top court said the pleas filed by the CBI would come up for hearing along with the petition of the victim’s father.

During the hearing, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said Koli was a "serial killer" who lured young girls and murdered them.

Terming the incident as "gruesome", Mehta said accusations of cannibalism were there in the case.