Nithari case: Moninder Pandher walks out of Luksar jail

Moninder Singh Pandher, arrested in the sensational Nithari serial killings case as a principal accused in 2006, walked out of Luksar jail in Greater Noida on Friday, four days after Allahabad High Court acquitted him of all charges.

The 65-year-old was dressed in a white Pathan suit paired with a waistcoat and sports shoes as he walked out of the high-security prison at around 1.40 pm. Pandher, who had a mask on, was received by a couple of advocates. He got into a car and drove off without speaking to anyone.

The high court on Monday, 16 October acquitted Pandher and his domestic help Surendra Koli in the case after noting that the prosecution had failed to prove guilt "beyond reasonable doubt", and that the investigation was botched.

The two were charged with rape and murder of children and sentenced to death by a lower court in the killings in Nithari, Noida, that horrified the nation with details of sexual assault, brutal murder and hints of possible cannibalism.