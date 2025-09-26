Nitish Katara murder: SC refuses to extend interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav

"Now it is marriage, then you will have children, it will go on and on," the bench said.

Senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, appearing for Yadav, submitted that the high court will be hearing the matter on December 2.

The lawyer said Yadav had to make several arrangements.

"I do not have an Aadhaar card. I have to organise all my documents. And I need to mobilise funds for paying the fine of Rs 54 lakh as part of the punishment imposed on me," Krishnakumar pleaded.

The apex court, however, rejected his request for interim bail.

Yadav, 54, who has spent over 23 years in jail, also sought interim bail on the grounds that his marriage was fixed for September 5 and he had to arrange for Rs 54 lakh, the fine imposed on him at the time of sentencing.

Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D.P. Yadav. His cousin Vishal Yadav was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of business executive Katara.

The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Bharti Yadav, sister of Vikas, as they belonged to different castes.

Another co-convict Sukhdev Pehalwan was given a 20-year jail term without any remission benefit. On 29 July, the apex court ordered his release from jail, noting that he had completed his 20-year sentence in March this year.