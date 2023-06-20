Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav to attend inauguration of Karunanidhi memorial

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will visit Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of a memorial of late DMK president M Karunanidhi in Tiruvarur district.

According to party insiders, both leaders from Bihar are going to Chennai at the invitation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

While Nitish will inaugurate the 'Kalaignar Kottam', Tejashwi will open the 'Muthuvelar' Library, both established in Karunanidhi's native Tiruvarur district, said a senior JD (U) leader.