Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav to attend inauguration of Karunanidhi memorial
Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, and Deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav, have been invited by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, according to sources
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will visit Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of a memorial of late DMK president M Karunanidhi in Tiruvarur district.
According to party insiders, both leaders from Bihar are going to Chennai at the invitation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
While Nitish will inaugurate the 'Kalaignar Kottam', Tejashwi will open the 'Muthuvelar' Library, both established in Karunanidhi's native Tiruvarur district, said a senior JD (U) leader.
A 'kottam' in Tamil refers to a structure built in memory of someone highly respected. "It is a great honour for JD(U) supremo Nitish ji as he has been invited to inaugurate a memorial of a stalwart like Karunanidhi," the leader said.
The Bihar leaders may also hold talks with Stalin ahead of the June 23 meeting of Opposition leaders in Patna, he said.
The opposition parties' meeting will be held at the official residence of the Bihar CM in Patna.
Besides Stalin, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and some more opposition leaders have sent their consent to attend the meeting.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines