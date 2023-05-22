Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Kharge, Rahul; discusses roadmap for opposition unity

The JD(U) leader met the AAP convenor at his residence here and extended "complete support" to him in the ongoing face-off with the Centre over the control of administrative services.



Significantly, Bihar Chief Minister Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka chief minister on Saturday, in a show of opposition unity,



Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders and regional satraps as part of the unity exercise which is yet to take a concrete shape.



Late last month, Kumar had hinted that a meeting of opposition leaders may take place in Patna after the Karnataka assembly polls were over and issues related to forging opposition unity are expected to be discussed at length at that meeting.