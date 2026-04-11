Nitish Kumar meets JD(U) leaders as Bihar braces for leadership change
News reports suggest that the JD(U) chief expected to resign as chief minister on 13 April
Senior leaders of the ruling Janata Dal (United) met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence in Patna on Saturday, as the state moves closer to a change in leadership.
The meeting, held at Kumar’s residence on 1, Anne Marg, lasted nearly two hours and focused primarily on the formation of the next government in Bihar, The Hindu reported.
Preparations for the transition appear to be underway, with Kumar reportedly shifting personal belongings, including furniture, from the Chief Minister’s residence to his private residence at 7, Circular Road, where he is expected to move after stepping down.
Kumar is widely expected to resign as Chief Minister on 13 April, as per news reports emerging from Patna. A JD(U) Member of Parliament from the Jhanjharpur constituency indicated that the next Chief Minister is likely to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar and another JD(U) leader are expected to serve as Deputy Chief Ministers. The party is expected to nominate two Deputy CMs, he added.
Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said he was not in the race for the Chief Minister’s post, adding that developments were proceeding according to a “defined plan”.
On Friday, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha, bringing an end to his two-decade tenure as Chief Minister and signalling the beginning of a new phase in Bihar politics. He had earlier resigned from the State Legislative Council on 30 March after being elected to the Upper House.
Kumar is expected to meet senior BJP leaders in New Delhi before returning to Patna, where he is likely to address a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators on 13 April. He may also chair what could be his final Cabinet meeting before submitting his resignation.
In parallel, opposition parties are preparing for a political show of strength. Leaders of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) are scheduled to meet on April 12 at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna during a gathering organised by members of the Pan (Betel) community.
The event is expected to see the participation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as Indrajeet Prasad Gupta, an MLA from the Indian Inclusive Party, which claims to represent the Pan community.
With the NDA moving towards leadership transition and the opposition gearing up for political mobilisation, the coming days are expected to be critical in shaping Bihar’s political landscape.
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