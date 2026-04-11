Nitish Kumar meets JD(U) leaders as Bihar braces for leadership change

Senior leaders of the ruling Janata Dal (United) met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence in Patna on Saturday, as the state moves closer to a change in leadership.

The meeting, held at Kumar’s residence on 1, Anne Marg, lasted nearly two hours and focused primarily on the formation of the next government in Bihar, The Hindu reported.

Preparations for the transition appear to be underway, with Kumar reportedly shifting personal belongings, including furniture, from the Chief Minister’s residence to his private residence at 7, Circular Road, where he is expected to move after stepping down.

Kumar is widely expected to resign as Chief Minister on 13 April, as per news reports emerging from Patna. A JD(U) Member of Parliament from the Jhanjharpur constituency indicated that the next Chief Minister is likely to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar and another JD(U) leader are expected to serve as Deputy Chief Ministers. The party is expected to nominate two Deputy CMs, he added.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said he was not in the race for the Chief Minister’s post, adding that developments were proceeding according to a “defined plan”.