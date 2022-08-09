Nitish Kumar took bold decision to separate from NDA: Tejashwi Yadav

"Now, we will form the government with Mahagathbandhan and we have the support of 165 MLAs. The Mahagathbandhan comprises 7 political parties. So we will run the government with the support of seven parties in Bihar.



"We have staked claim before Governor Phagu Chauhan to form a new government in Bihar. We have also handed over the list of 165 MLAs before him," he said.



Sources have said that Nitish Kumar wants a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Now, it's up to the Governor to decide and invite Nitish Kumar to become Chief Minister of Bihar for the eight time.