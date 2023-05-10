Nitish, Tejashwi in Ranchi to meet Hemant Soren for Oppn unity

Nitish Kumar and other leaders will stay in Ranchi for two and half hours and then return to Patna in the evening.



The Bihar Chief Minister earlier met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on May 9 and is scheduled to visit Mumbai to meet Maha Vikas Aghari (MVA) leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 11.



He earlier met several leaders of the opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal, D Raja, Sitaram Yechuri, Mamata Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav and they have given overwhelming response to his initiative.