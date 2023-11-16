NMC defers decision to limit MBBS seats to 100 per 10 lakh population after opposition from south states

Following opposition from southern states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has deferred by a year its decision to limit the number of MBBS seats to 100 per 10 lakh population in every state. The regulation is likely to be implemented from academic year 2025-26 after consultation and meetings with stakeholders and states.

The decision was taken after the Union health ministry asked the medical education regulator to re-examine the provisions of the ratio of 100 MBBS seats per 10 lakh population in states.

The NMC has now notified that following the ministry of health and family welfare's letter dated 1 November, the provisions of the ratio of 100 MBBS seats per 10 lakh population in states have been re-examined by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).