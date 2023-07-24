No 5D drama to escape responsibility: Congress demands PM's statement on Manipur

"No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, distorts, diverts, deflects and defames. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA has been demanding the Prime Minister to make a statement over Manipur violence inside the House.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

A May 4 video of two women being stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur went viral on July 19 leading to widespread condemnation across the country.