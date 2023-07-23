Delhi Congress holds ‘Maun Satyagraha’ against BJP govt

Congress Delhi unit on Sunday held a maun satyagraha (silent protest) against the BJP-led government over the Manipur crisis and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Scores of Congress leaders and party workers under the leadership of its Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary, wearing black ribbons, staged the protest at the Jantar Mantar.

“Silent satyagraha was observed against the dictatorship of the Central government, communal violence in Manipur for more than two and a half months and BJP’s attempt to suppress Rahul Gandhi’s voice raised for the poor,” said Chaudhary.