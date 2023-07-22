BJP's own MLA calling Biren Singh's govt complicit: Congress

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP for the ethnic violence in Manipur saying that now their own MLA is saying that the N Biren Singh-led BJP government is complicit.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “BJP’s own MLA in Manipur is saying that the Biren Singh govt is complicit.”

He also attached an opinion piece of Manipur BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip alleging the same.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.